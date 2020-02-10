Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 585 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,367,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,029,000 after purchasing an additional 145,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after purchasing an additional 221,326 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 348,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,083,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,724 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOC stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on DOC. Stifel Nicolaus raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

