Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 148.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,976,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,820,000 after purchasing an additional 59,725 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,998,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,980,000 after purchasing an additional 606,167 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 94,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in General Electric by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 13,795,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

