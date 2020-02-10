Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $864,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $31.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

