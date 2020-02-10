Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Northern Trust by 79.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Northern Trust by 21.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 167.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,044 shares of company stock worth $4,667,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $101.26 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $83.95 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average is $99.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.