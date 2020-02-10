Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $151.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.88. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.07 and a fifty-two week high of $152.72.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

