Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $77.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of DNKN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.55. 39,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,498. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $66.08 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $600,398,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,413,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,761,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

