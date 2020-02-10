Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 197,365 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

PPC stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

