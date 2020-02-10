Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,124 Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adient were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adient by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,598,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Adient by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,155 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADNT stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Adient PLC has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

