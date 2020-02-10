Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 371 Shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HNI were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HNI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 64.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 28.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 45.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 65,012 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,457,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 390.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $788,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,966.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.20. HNI Corp has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

