DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,774,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,091 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $120,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

NYSE:DXC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.06. 179,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,747. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.06. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

