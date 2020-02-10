Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 429 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $478.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.18 and a 200 day moving average of $363.62. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.14.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

