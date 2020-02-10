Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,031,000 after purchasing an additional 768,263 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,836,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,751,000 after buying an additional 563,733 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after buying an additional 212,819 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,413,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3,141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 143,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 138,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04.

