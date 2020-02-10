Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $54,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1,112.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 133,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 122,417 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 53,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

MIN stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

