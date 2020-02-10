Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,697,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,102,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,893,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,793,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $63.42 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.