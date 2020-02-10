Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 4,176 Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $225,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,441 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,041 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. ValuEngine downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $89.95 on Monday. Varonis Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $90.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.