Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $725,440.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

HRL opened at $47.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.05. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $48.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

