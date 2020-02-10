Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 772.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 242,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period.

PDP stock opened at $67.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $68.42.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

