Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Eastgroup Properties stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.09. 167,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,713. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.13 and its 200-day moving average is $129.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.75. Eastgroup Properties has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $139.76.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,430,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

