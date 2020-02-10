Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical comprises approximately 1.9% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,906,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,764,000 after acquiring an additional 48,727 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 793,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 530,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 120,006 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.06. 584,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,854. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.08. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

