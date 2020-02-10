eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) is Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,266 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 15,396 shares during the period. eBay comprises approximately 4.1% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,094 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in eBay by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 61,430 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,967,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,330,664. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,104,931.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,046 shares of company stock worth $6,881,384. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

