Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EBIX. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ebix in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. S&P Equity Research cut their target price on shares of Ebix from $34.59 to $32.92 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ebix from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ebix has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.41). Ebix had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ebix news, Director Hans Ueli Keller bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,161.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

