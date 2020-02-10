Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 722 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,536,000 after buying an additional 115,013 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,520,000 after buying an additional 112,107 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $202.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.88 and a 52-week high of $145.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

