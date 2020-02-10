Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Cfra

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Cfra from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPC. Consumer Edge raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $7.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,761. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.