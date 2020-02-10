Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 4-5% to $2.03-2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.95-3.15 EPS.
NYSE EPC traded up $7.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
