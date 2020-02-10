Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 4-5% to $2.03-2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.95-3.15 EPS.

NYSE EPC traded up $7.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

