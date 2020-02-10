eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

EGAN traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. 550,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,865. eGain has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $12.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 0.65.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. eGain’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in eGain by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in eGain by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in eGain by 1,543.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 281,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in eGain by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 107,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its position in eGain by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 147,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

