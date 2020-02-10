Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0713 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Poloniex. Einsteinium has a market cap of $15.63 million and $2.44 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00748950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007514 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034460 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,321,680 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

