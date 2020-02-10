Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF) Trading Down 0.8%

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.23 ($0.87) and last traded at A$1.23 ($0.87), 26,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.24 ($0.88).

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.24. The firm has a market cap of $158.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This is a boost from Elanor Retail Property Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.18%. Elanor Retail Property Fund’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Elanor Retail Property Fund is externally managed real estate investment fund investing in Australian retail property, focusing predominantly on quality, high yielding neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres. The strategy of Elanor Retail Property Fund is to acquire and unlock value in these assets to provide attractive cash flows and capital growth potential, to grow its investments under management through establishing new managed investment funds.

