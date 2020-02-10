Electroneum Market Capitalization Tops $40.03 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Bitbns, Kucoin and Cryptomate. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $40.03 million and approximately $271,704.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,990,338,890 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Kucoin, Liquid, TradeOgre and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

