Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.99 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens cut Elevate Credit from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE ELVT traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 203,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,687. The company has a market cap of $187.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.25. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 25,107 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $104,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,244 shares of company stock worth $673,995 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

