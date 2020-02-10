Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,076 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

NYSE LLY traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,887,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,095. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock valued at $206,714,535 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.