ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELIO opened at $0.55 on Thursday. ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH Company Profile

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

