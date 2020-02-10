ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELIO opened at $0.55 on Thursday. ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.
ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH Company Profile
