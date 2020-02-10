Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$55.00 to C$60.00. The company traded as high as C$56.70 and last traded at C$56.62, with a volume of 2236964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.13.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.29.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$51.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,160.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 872,174 shares in the company, valued at C$44,550,037.40. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.18, for a total transaction of C$301,910.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,219,279.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,860.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $113.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$11.60 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.6400003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.10%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

