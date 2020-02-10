Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.12.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

