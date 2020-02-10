Encompass Health’s (EHC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $87.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $84.00.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

