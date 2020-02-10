Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,828,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,275 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $51,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 121,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,200,496 shares of company stock worth $31,690,133 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,311,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

