Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) CAO Sells $259,957.50 in Stock

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $259,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.34. 666,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,852. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $271.58 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.06.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,005,000 after purchasing an additional 243,451 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,873 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,461,000 after purchasing an additional 46,588 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,330,000 after purchasing an additional 46,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.77.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

