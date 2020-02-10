ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Shares of ESLOY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.25. 37,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,030. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.39. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a 52 week low of $53.76 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

