Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Etsy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19. Etsy has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $73.35.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,553 shares of company stock worth $3,327,650. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 171.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 15.2% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.