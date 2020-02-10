Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EL. Citigroup downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.33.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE EL traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.50 and a 200 day moving average of $196.35. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $151.66 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $53,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.