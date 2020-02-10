Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $29.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TWTR. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Twitter to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NYSE TWTR traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $35.96. 33,805,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,485,046. Twitter has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,169 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after buying an additional 1,727,024 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $157,402,000 after buying an additional 195,594 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $138,005,000 after buying an additional 31,404 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 16.4% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,976,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,628,000 after buying an additional 419,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after buying an additional 1,451,656 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

