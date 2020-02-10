EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

EVRZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

OTCMKTS EVRZF remained flat at $$4.90 on Wednesday. EVRAZ has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.17.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

