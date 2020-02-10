Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exantas Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of XAN stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 285.45, a current ratio of 285.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. Exantas Capital has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $393.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Exantas Capital’s payout ratio is 154.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exantas Capital by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exantas Capital by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

