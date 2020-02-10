Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $90,946.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,296 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 35,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $1,914,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,773. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average is $111.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

