Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.81.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.
In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $90,946.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,296 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of EXR stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,773. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average is $111.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.17.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.
Read More: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.