Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,137 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $58,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after buying an additional 969,474 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 895,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,287.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after buying an additional 780,224 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $260.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

