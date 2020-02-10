Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Rollance E. Olson Sells 2,000 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
FN stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 202,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.
