Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Rollance E. Olson Sells 2,000 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FN stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 202,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

