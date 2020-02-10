Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Acquires 22 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $20.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,499.86. 816,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,971. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,416.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,286.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

