Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,064 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

