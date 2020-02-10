Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Msci makes up about 1.0% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Msci by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after acquiring an additional 124,370 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,946,000 after acquiring an additional 85,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 30.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,373 shares of company stock worth $12,402,968. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Msci stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $299.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,482. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $304.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

