Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,722 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 828.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.90. 1,775,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

