Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,505 Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,505 shares during the quarter. MSG Networks makes up 2.2% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of MSG Networks worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,978,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,090,000 after purchasing an additional 341,350 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,544,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,416,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 202,725 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,683,000 after purchasing an additional 158,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 152,473 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSG Networks stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.55. 20,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.75. MSG Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 25.06%. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

